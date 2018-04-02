Brokerages Set CMC Markets Plc (CMCX) Price Target at $165.00

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.28).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.90) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.66) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.35) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.56) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.34) on Friday. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 186.25 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of $454.32 and a P/E ratio of 995.29.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of online and mobile trading servicing both retail and institutional clients. The Company enables clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments, including indices, commodities, foreign exchange (FX) and equities through its trading platform.

