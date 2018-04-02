Brokerages Set Encana (ECA) PT at $16.83

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.83.

ECA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Encana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Encana from C$19.89 to C$19.98 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE ECA traded down C$0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,559. Encana has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$17.94.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In related news, Director Douglas James Suttles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,020.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,420 over the last quarter.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

