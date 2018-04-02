Brokerages Set InterDigital (IDCC) Target Price at $90.50

Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 52.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 209,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,548.57, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.92.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

