Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) PT at $64.57

Shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2,607.04 and a P/E ratio of 16.28. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.23 million during the quarter. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.70%. analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,177,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,103,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,826,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,399,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

