Brokerages Set MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Price Target at $12.50

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MRT. ValuEngine raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of MRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,311. The company has a market cap of $321.74, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.21. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 385,125 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 317,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 225,882 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 199,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 155,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

