Brokerages Set Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) PT at $56.00

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 837.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $51.20. 203,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,963. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1,679.10, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

