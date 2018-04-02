Brokerages Set Pfizer (PFE) PT at $39.42

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $998,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Pfizer by 437.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 629,361 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 373.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 244,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,723,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922,238. The firm has a market cap of $211,267.19, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

