Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) PT at $30.13

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 587,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $2,259.73, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

