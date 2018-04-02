Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) PT at $23.83

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 93.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $836,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAR opened at $20.81 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

