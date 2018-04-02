Brokerages Set Standard Motor Products (SMP) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, Director John P. Gethin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,677. The company has a market cap of $1,093.58, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $239.98 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Standard Motor Products declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

