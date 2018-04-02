Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caretrust REIT Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Caretrust REIT in a report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ CTRE) opened at $13.46 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1,024.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,561,000 after purchasing an additional 448,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 897,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 968,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 119,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 205.56%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

