Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Issued By Beacon Securities

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GXE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.70 on Monday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.30 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%.

In other Gear Energy news, Director John O’connell sold 34,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$25,236.10.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

