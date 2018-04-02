National Bank Financial Weighs in on AGT Food and Ingredients’ Q1 2018 Earnings (TSE:AGT)

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$21.50 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.70.

TSE:AGT opened at C$16.69 on Monday. AGT Food and Ingredients has a twelve month low of C$14.75 and a twelve month high of C$32.48.

In related news, insider Financial Holdings Lim Fairfax purchased 183,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,985,125.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 186,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,948.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods; and Bulk Handling and Distribution. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax and other specialty seeds.

