Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,707 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,128,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 177,797 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 268.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 299,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,968,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,341 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,075,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.71 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley bought 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $49,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,617.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,871.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,950 shares of company stock worth $256,401 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

