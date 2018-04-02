Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4,893.76, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

