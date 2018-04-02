Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,574,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 115,572 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,724,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,045,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 242,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 626,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,476.59, a P/E ratio of -253.15 and a beta of 0.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 9,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,633.20%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

