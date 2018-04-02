Brookstone Capital Management Invests $5.07 Million in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 6,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,297.25, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.19 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

