Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report $746.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.61 million and the lowest is $735.60 million. Brown-Forman reported sales of $694.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year sales of $746.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.80 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.20 target price (up previously from $39.20) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.60 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,886. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26,134.92, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

