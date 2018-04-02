BRT Realty Trust (BRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect BRT Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) to report $28.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.89 million. BRT Realty Trust reported sales of $24.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $28.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.14 million to $117.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $122.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRT Realty Trust.

Get BRT Realty Trust alerts:

BRT Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. BRT Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of BRT Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRT Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BRT Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BRT Realty Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BRT Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BRT Realty Trust by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 40,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BRT Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from BRT Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRT Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/brt-realty-trust-brt-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-28-87-million-updated.html.

About BRT Realty Trust

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Realty Trust (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.