BT Group (BT.A) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BT.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.84) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 355 ($4.90) target price on BT Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.66) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 318.78 ($4.40).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 228.05 ($3.15) on Thursday. BT Group has a one year low of GBX 224.20 ($3.10) and a one year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.66).

About BT Group

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

