BTG (LON:BTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of BTG (LON:BTG) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, March 26th.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BTG in a report on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.43) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 774.13 ($10.70).

LON BTG remained flat at $GBX 676 ($9.34) on Monday. BTG has a twelve month low of GBX 559.82 ($7.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 784 ($10.83).

About BTG

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Licensing.

