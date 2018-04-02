Macerich (MAC) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macerich has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7,890.53, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Macerich by 870.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

