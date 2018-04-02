Buckingham Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Buckingham Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research currently has a $38.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS downgraded shares of Caleres from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 432,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Caleres has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,444.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.96%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,026.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,925.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 437,627 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,799,000 after acquiring an additional 138,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

