Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKE opened at $22.15 on Monday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,081.83, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $52,974.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Buckle by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Buckle by 59.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

