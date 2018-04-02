Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is one of 2 publicly-traded companies in the “Hobby, toy, & game shops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Build-A-Bear Workshop to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

75.8% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of shares of all “Hobby, toy, & game shops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Hobby, toy, & game shops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Build-A-Bear Workshop 2.21% 7.91% 4.38% Build-A-Bear Workshop Competitors 4.75% -8.08% 11.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Build-A-Bear Workshop and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 1 1 0 2.50 Build-A-Bear Workshop Competitors 16 72 89 1 2.42

Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. As a group, “Hobby, toy, & game shops” companies have a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Build-A-Bear Workshop is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Build-A-Bear Workshop’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Build-A-Bear Workshop $357.87 million $7.91 million 16.79 Build-A-Bear Workshop Competitors $2.86 billion $199.20 million 12.90

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Build-A-Bear Workshop. Build-A-Bear Workshop is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Build-A-Bear Workshop rivals beat Build-A-Bear Workshop on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 361 owned stores, including 301 stores in North America; 59 stores in Europe; and 1 store in China, as well as 102 franchised stores internationally. The company has strategic relationships with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, and Hasbro. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.