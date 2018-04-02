Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Posted by Emily Bradson on Apr 2nd, 2018
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is one of 2 publicly-traded companies in the “Hobby, toy, & game shops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Build-A-Bear Workshop to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
75.8% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of shares of all “Hobby, toy, & game shops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Hobby, toy, & game shops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Build-A-Bear Workshop
|2.21%
|7.91%
|4.38%
|Build-A-Bear Workshop Competitors
|4.75%
|-8.08%
|11.53%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Build-A-Bear Workshop and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Build-A-Bear Workshop
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Build-A-Bear Workshop Competitors
|16
|72
|89
|1
|2.42
Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. As a group, “Hobby, toy, & game shops” companies have a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Build-A-Bear Workshop is more favorable than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Build-A-Bear Workshop has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Build-A-Bear Workshop’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Build-A-Bear Workshop
|$357.87 million
|$7.91 million
|16.79
|Build-A-Bear Workshop Competitors
|$2.86 billion
|$199.20 million
|12.90
Build-A-Bear Workshop’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Build-A-Bear Workshop. Build-A-Bear Workshop is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Build-A-Bear Workshop rivals beat Build-A-Bear Workshop on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 361 owned stores, including 301 stores in North America; 59 stores in Europe; and 1 store in China, as well as 102 franchised stores internationally. The company has strategic relationships with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, and Hasbro. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.
