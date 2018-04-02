Bulwark Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Bulwark has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $23,162.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00011642 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bulwark has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 5,832,151 coins and its circulating supply is 5,513,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulwark is a PoW cryptocurrency based on NIST5 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

