Burcon Nutrascience (BUR) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $0.38

Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 14049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burcon Nutrascience had a negative net margin of 3,417.46% and a negative return on equity of 255.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Burcon Nutrascience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation develops plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional and renewable plant proteins. The company's patented processes utilize oilseed for the production of purified plant proteins that exhibit nutritional, functional, and nutraceutical profiles.

