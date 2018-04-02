Bytecent Market Capitalization Hits $894,233.00 (CRYPTO:BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bytecent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00006163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecent has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecent has a market capitalization of $894,233.00 and approximately $22,128.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bytecent

Bytecent (CRYPTO:BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,065,474 coins. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com. The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

