Media coverage about C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C R Bard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.5203811816946 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C R Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.83.

Get C R Bard alerts:

Shares of C R Bard stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. C R Bard has a fifty-two week low of $222.42 and a fifty-two week high of $337.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “C R Bard (BCR) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/c-r-bard-bcr-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-11.html.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for C R Bard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C R Bard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.