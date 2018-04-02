CA (CA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -0.04

News headlines about CA (NASDAQ:CA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.5740758889506 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

CA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,133.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CA has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that CA will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CA in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

In other news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $396,642.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

