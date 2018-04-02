Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.6789113207096 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 5,838,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,049.65, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

