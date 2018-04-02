CacheCoin (CRYPTO:CACH) Price Hits $0.0199

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, CacheCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. CacheCoin has a market capitalization of $83,603.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CacheCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.01707860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007093 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015655 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021437 BTC.

CacheCoin Coin Profile

CacheCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc.

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

