Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up approximately 0.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in McDonald's during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124,243.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $128.65 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

