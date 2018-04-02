Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.80. 14,812,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7,838.27, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

