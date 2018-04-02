Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Director J Link Leavens Sells 7,500 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $692,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $93.00. 387,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1,617.50, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.89 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.57%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 price objective on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 468,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 326,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/calavo-growers-inc-cvgw-director-j-link-leavens-sells-7500-shares.html.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.