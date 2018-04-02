California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging (VREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Varex Imaging worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $9,048,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

