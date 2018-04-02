California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,633 Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,542,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14,776.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,900.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

