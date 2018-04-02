California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Advanced Energy (AEIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Advanced Energy worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,187,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 381.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,512 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 392,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 102,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,177,000 after acquiring an additional 88,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of Advanced Energy stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,536.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Energy has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

