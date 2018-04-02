California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,945 Shares of The Hershey Company (HSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of The Hershey worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20,829.30, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.04%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on The Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on The Hershey from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

