California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.46 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hillenbrand worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,893.12, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Joe Anthony Raver sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric M. Teegarden sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $230,324.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $157,094.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,525 shares of company stock worth $1,846,113 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world.

