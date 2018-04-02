Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Bioverativ worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioverativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioverativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioverativ in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioverativ in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioverativ in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

BIVV stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. Bioverativ Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bioverativ had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. equities research analysts expect that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BIVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Bioverativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Bioverativ to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Bioverativ Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

