Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 851,315 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Noble Energy worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 119,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,913.42, a P/E ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $219,484.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

