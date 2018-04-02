California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Michaels Companies worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 518,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Michaels Companies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Michaels Companies by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3,585.90, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-reduces-position-in-michaels-companies-inc-mik.html.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.