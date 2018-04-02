California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $22,781,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $377,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $748,368 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:VAC opened at $133.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,534.73, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $481.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.36 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

