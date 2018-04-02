Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $44.52 Million Stake in Callaway Golf (ELY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,445 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 3.38% of Callaway Golf worth $44,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,070,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,633,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,720,000 after purchasing an additional 240,520 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 483,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 148,068 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony S. Thornley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,414.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Howie sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $391,198.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,447 shares of company stock worth $3,223,108. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELY opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,548.18, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $16.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.74 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.59 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

