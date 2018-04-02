Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,394 Shares of Calpine Co. (CPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Calpine worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calpine by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Calpine by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 95,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in Calpine by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 736,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,425,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE CPN opened at $15.25 on Monday. Calpine Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

