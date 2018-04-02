Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

BATS:GAA traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

