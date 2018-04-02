Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in Waste Management (WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,480.65, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $181,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $34,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,833. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

