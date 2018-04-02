Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Global Net Lease worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil acquired 6,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $368,140.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNL opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,136.64, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.49. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.72%. research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

