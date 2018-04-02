Camden National Co. (CAC) Given $51.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $51.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.82 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 117 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Camden National in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Camden National stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. 32,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,998. The stock has a market cap of $693.10, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.63%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,810 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $54,571.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,608.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah A. Jordan acquired 961 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,815.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,308 shares of company stock worth $99,736. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

